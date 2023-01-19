SEAL Team season 7 premiere date hopes after renewal

Now that we know that a SEAL Team season 7 is officially coming over to Paramount+, let’s dive into the next subject: When could we actually see the show back?

We, of course, are well aware that most fans of the David Boreanaz series would like to see it back as soon as possible. After all, why wouldn’t you? We’re talking here about a hugely popular show with a rather huge audience, and we do think that work will get started on the show before too long.

However, we don’t really think the timeline for season 7 is going to be altogether different from season 6, even if we are getting some renewal news a little bit earlier. Our feeling is that the streamer is still going to want the show back in late summer / early fall, as it fills a natural place on their schedule there. One of the goals for Paramount+ as a service is, of course, to try and scatter out some of their original shows throughout the year. More than likely, they are going to have Evil on the streaming service at some point in the late spring or early summer, so why not go ahead and have this a few months later? Then, you can bring back Criminal Minds: Evolution and the second season of 1923 a little bit later on in the year.

We tend to think that we’re going to get a little bit more news in regards to filming for the show at some point in the spring and as time goes on, we could hear more about casting info and a whole lot more. It’s clear that there is going to be a pretty long wait, but we’re more than confident that it will be worthwhile. This is a show that 100% knows what it is, and we don’t see all that much of an effort to deviate from that in the near future.

