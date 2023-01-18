Night Court series premiere delivers big ratings for NBC

We knew that NBC’s Night Court revival had the potential to deliver some solid numbers, but we’re not sure we expected this.

The first part of last night’s one-hour premiere ended up drawing a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 7.3 million viewers. Meanwhile, the second part drew a 0.9 and just over 6.7 million. These are some of the best numbers we’ve seen for a comedy series on this network in a really long time, especially when you consider that there was no big NFL lead-in or anything else to get this show off to such a strong start.

We will say that there were three things that helped this show deliver the goods almost right away. First, you have a beloved show coming back after so many years with some familiar faces. Also, there was a great promotional campaign that ran throughout a lot of the NFL Playoff broadcasts over the weekend. We also can’t ignore the presence of star Melissa Rauch, who is well-known for audiences already thanks to The Big Bang Theory. This was a perfect combination of things and it already makes it feel possible that we could see a season 2 down the road.

Of course, a lot of this will depend on how many viewers end up checking out the rest of the season. One thing we’ve noticed with revivals / reboots over the years is that once you get past the first week or two, audiences tend to fade alongside some of the nostalgia. There is going to be a lot of curiosity around the brand, but that doesn’t mean that viewers will stay long-term. This version of the show will need to establish itself as its own thing beyond just a callback to the original Night Court from so many years ago.

After the premiere, we will at least say this: We’re more excited than ever to see what’s coming down the road.

