Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7: What Doesn’t Kill Us

In less than 24 hours you’re going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7 arrive on Paramount+. Want to get some more information about it now?

The first thing that we should note here is the title of “What Doesn’t Kill Us,” just in case you wanted a reminder that this show loves to be ominous. This is going to be a twisted and pretty-intense hour, which it really should be based on where we are in the season! There are only four episodes left, and we tend to think that the BAU needs to move quickly if they want to stop the Big Bad Sicarius completely in his tracks.

Before we go any further, we suggest that you check out the season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

With the fate of the Sicarius investigation hanging in the balance, the BAU takes a case in West Virginia, where an UnSub practices his own twisted form of Old Testament vengeance.

There’s no guarantee that we see Sicarius found by the team at any point in this episode, but we do think we’re going to see them inch closer. Also, we tend to think this episode has to touch on what happened between Penelope Garcia and Tyler Green. This has the potential to be as messy a storyline as we’re going to see all season. Remember that Tyler is an important part of the case, and the implications from the two of them being together could be massive. That is, of course, provided that the wrong person finds out about it — but that is still a risk. How many of those do you really want to take?

