Big Brother Canada 11 premiere date: Global’s first announcement

If you are excited to learn a Big Brother Canada 11 premiere date at Global, it’s clear that we’re inching closer today!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account 100% confirmed that new episodes of the reality competition are coming back in March — which is probably what many of you expected. We’ve grown accustomed to having this show around from March until May, and then a short break before we get into the CBS version in late June or July. We imagine that things will be roughly the same this year, but we do have to wait a little while to get some further specifics here.

Of course, we do tend to think the bar is pretty high for this season! Last season marked one of the greatest victories in show history, as Kevin Jacobs managed to outplay the entire house and, in doing so, proved yet again that you don’t have to win competitions to win the game in the end. That season gave us the perfect combination of gamers and fun personalities, though in general we’d argue that Canada does a better job casting than the American version. (To be fair, the US version had a pretty fantastic end to last season with Taylor Hale winning it all.)

Hopefully, we’re going to get some firm premiere-date news for season 11 at some point next month, and we will get some more casting news soon after the fact. We know that this show will do everything in its power to be fun, dramatic, and basically everything else that you would expect from this franchise. Also, we tend to think that there are probably a few new twists that will enter the game at some point…

