Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 6 episode 11 talk

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but there is going to be a desire to see something more — especially since we’ve gotten a couple of installments already this calendar year.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share some of the bad news: The series is, once again, on hiatus. Not only is it off the air this week, but you won’t have a chance to see it back until Thursday, February 2! This is understandably frustrating, but there is a reason for it: The network is trying its best to ensure that there is a solid run of stories saved for February sweeps. That makes a certain degree of sense, but it doesn’t make having to wait again any easier after being in this position during the holidays.

Do you at least want to get a better sense now all about what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest” – Sheldon learns the university is building a database without him. Also, Mary takes care of a bedridden Mandy and Meemaw, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Sheldon story probably will provide plenty of comedic fodder, mostly because Sheldon does not seem like the sort of person who will handle being excluded from this well at all. That’s not exactly something that he grows out of later on down the road on The Big Bang Theory. Just get yourselves prepared in advance for chaos, hijinks, and of course everything that this could ultimately imply.

