Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, Jan. 19?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? After a couple of weeks back, are we 100% off the air again?

Well, there’s no point in beating around the bush here. While it was great to see the show back for another round of episodes, we’re back again in a spot where we have to press pause. There is no installment of the Christopher Meloni series tonight, and the same goes for the rest of the franchise as well. This on again, off again schedule is designed mostly to allow the producers the opportunity to get more episodes in the can — plus, to ensure that there are episodes still out there for May sweeps.

So when is Organized Crime returning? All things Law & Order will be back next week on January 26; to better set the stage, we’ve got the synopsis below for the next new episode, plus the one that follows on February 2.

Season 3 episode 12, “Partners in Crime” – 01/26/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After learning that an untouchable crime boss may have been behind her former partner’s death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down. Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own. TV-14

Season 3 episode 13, “Punch Drunk” – 02/02/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Teddy Silas hatch a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy’s illegal dealings. Jet blurs the lines between real life and her undercover persona. Bell tries to convince Thurman to take her investigation seriously. TV-14

If you forgot…

You are also going to want to watch next week’s SVU in the event that you don’t regularly, as it seems like Stabler will be a part of the story. Are he and Benson going to kiss? The promo we saw made it seem that way, though we are also 100% aware that promos can be misleading at times…

Related – Be sure to see some additional news all about Law & Order: Organized Crime right now

What do you want to see when Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 12 airs on NBC?

Be sure to share below, and also come back for other news on the franchise. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







