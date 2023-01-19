Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, January 19, 2023?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? It’s probably a given that we’d like more of the show in the near future. How can you not after seeing it kick off 2023 with a couple of installments?

Eventually, though, we knew that another hiatus would be here — such is often the way when it comes to this show. Unfortunately, we have to go ahead and report that it’s here tonight. There is no installment of the Mariska Hargitay series, as we are taking a week off before getting into another chunk of stories. We can confirm that there are new episodes on both January 26 and February 2. It would be great to see more beyond this, but the network is keeping us hanging for now.

While you do wait for SVU to return, why not better set the stage for what lies ahead? Check out a couple of synopses below, as they do a good job of setting the stage for a number of big stories.

Season 24 episode 12, “Blood Out” – 01/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead. Velasco takes drastic action to get information from a witness. TV-14

Season 24 episode 13, “Intersection” – 02/02/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A car accident leads the detectives on a search for an ambulance driver assaulting his charges. Fin gives Det. Bruno a tour of Manhattan SVU. TV-14

What’s interesting here is that, despite giving away a decent amount of info, the folks at the network aren’t mentioning the crossover with Organized Crime. We saw in the preview last week that Christopher Meloni will be in the January 26 episode … and Benson and Stabler could be kissing? The network may just be teasing us but if they are, it’s a pretty cruel thing to do at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates when it comes to Law & Order: SVU

What are you most interested in seeing on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 12 and beyond?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







