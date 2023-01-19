That 90’s Show season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere this week at Netflix, can you expect That 90’s Show season 2 to come to light? We know that this streaming service can be a little difficult to read when it comes to this sort of thing. They want to see things go viral and spread like wildfire — luckily, this is where there is some reason for optimism.

At the time of this writing, nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to the That 70’s Show revival-of-sorts, but we do think there is certainly room for more! This is a show looking to capture at least some of the nostalgia of the original series — hence, having Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp still around full-time as the leads. A number of other familiar faces from the original will be stopping by, and of course we imagine plenty of nostalgia across the board. That’s what made the original so memorable!

If there’s any real struggle that the show may have, it is getting viewers on board with some of the new cast members — that’s mostly because we don’t have any investment in them! We have seen some other shows over time struggle to really balance out being a revival and a reboot at the same exact time.

Odds are, Netflix will spend more or less the next month trying to figure out if they want to do another season of this show or not. Remember that there are a couple of different things that they will consider to be a major factor — it’s not just about how many people watch the season, but also over the course of a certain period of time. They want to know there’d be a quick demand if they bring it back! They have had success before with this sort of continuation (see Fuller House), but there’s no guarantee that they will again.

