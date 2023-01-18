Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? Is Dean Archer fired?

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? We know that entering tonight’s big episode, this was a question that was out there.

As for the reason why, did you see some of the previews for what’s ahead? In those, you probably saw Jack Dayton dropping the metaphorical hammer on Dr. Dean Archer and firing him. This was a legitimate cause for concern, and for two different reasons.

1. Jack is a new boss, so of course he’s got that spring in his step where he wants to assert his will and authority at just about every moment possible.

2. This is a show that is well-known for writing out characters at any given moment. We’re just lucky that Ethan’s exit was announced in advance and planned, since there have been others that weren’t.

Ultimately, our hope ahead of time here was that Dayton would realize the error of his ways and Dean would stay put — he may have his flaws, but we have seen a lot of different sides to this character. His nuance makes him interesting!

So is Dean really gone for good?

Be sure to refresh this article throughout tonight’s episode — we’ll have more updates before too long.

Going into tonight’s Chicago Med season 8 episode 12, how worried were you about the future of Steven Weber?

