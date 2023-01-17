The Blacklist season 10 filming: More on Siya Malik

Given the relative lack of news in regards to The Blacklist season 10, we’re happy for whatever update we can get. In this case, that includes the latest in regards to Siya Mailk!

If you are wondering who in the world that is, that’s more than understandable given that she has yet to appear on the show. Siya is the daughter of the late Meera Malik, who appeared through the first season of the show. She works as an intelligence officer for MI6, and we tend to think to think that she is going to have some sort of role in shaping the story for the upcoming episodes. After all, Anya Banerjee (who plays the character) is a series regular! Perhaps she wants to learn more about her mother’s legacy, and she could be a thorn in the side of Reddington / the Task Force as a result of that.

In a new post on Instagram, you can at least see a new behind-the-scenes image of Banerjee working on the show’s set — it remains to be seen if this is her character’s actual costume, but we aren’t exactly getting a lot of details on any character’s outfits or roles so far this season. At the time of this writing we’ve yet to see any key part, promos, or episode details; the only big news we got was when the 200th episode was filmed late last year. That could change in the near future; it also hast to, given that the February 26 premiere is not that far away.

As a quick reminder, the show is now set to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sundays, two hours later than the initial plan. Set your schedules accordingly.

