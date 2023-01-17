Only Murders in the Building season 3: Meryl Streep joins!

We knew that there was potential for more star power on Only Murders in the Building season 3. However, we don’t know if anyone expected someone of Meryl Streep’s caliber to come on board the show.

In a new post on her TikTok, Selena Gomez confirmed that the incomparable actress is joining the upcoming season — you can see Meryl in there alongside Selena, Martin Short, Steven Martin, and Paul Rudd, whose role was first teased at the end of season 2. Sure, he’s dead in the present, but we imagine we’ll learn more about him in flashbacks much as we did with Bunny last season.

Of course, seeing Meryl has us all the more curious as to who she is going to play. One school of thought is that the actress could be the “her” in “stay away from her,” a line that Charles said to Ben in the final scene of the season. Another idea is that she is the new, random celebrity living in the Arconia. This role was filled by Sting in season 1 and then Amy Schumer in season 2.

We know that Streep can do comedy — heck, we know that she can do whatever she wants. We tend to think that her motivation for doing this show is largely just that she wanted to have a little bit of fun. We’re not sure that any series out there does a better job with casting these days!

Production will be going on for the upcoming season over the course of the next several months. While there is no firm premiere date as of yet, our hope is that it will come back either later this summer or early fall; this is not a show that requires a long turnaround thanks to 1) shorter episodes and 2) a lack of special effects that can draw out post-production times.

