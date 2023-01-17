Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: The speed of production

As we look towards Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, of course there is a lot to think about! So where in the world do we begin? Of course, with the sole notion of when the show could be coming back.

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock that we want Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast back as soon as possible, especially when you consider the shocking season 1 finale cliffhanger involving Dwight’s arrest. We tend to think that a LOT of relationships on this show are going to change and in the end, they really have to in order for the story to work. This can’t be one of those things that is completely undone ten minutes into season 2!

On some level, of course the folks at the streaming service are going to want the show back this year. We’ve seen with a lot of Paramount+ originals that there is a real push to get them back as soon as possible. Of course, doing that is often so much easier said than done. Filming has to start in a reasonable amount of time for that to happen, and there is no official word on that. It could depend, at least in part, on the progress of the scripts plus Stallone’s schedule.

For the time being, we’ll at least say that there’s a slight chance that you see Tulsa King return this calendar year, but the longer we go without news, the more unlikely it becomes. We think the most important thing here is that the show takes its time to make sure it follows up season 1 in a satisfying way, and we also tend to think that the folks at Paramount+ know that. Because of this, we don’t anticipate them really wanting to rush anything along here unless they absolutely have to.

Production WILL be the thing that determines the season 2 premiere date and at the end of the day, we just have to be okay with that. Time will tell on the future.

