NCIS season 20 episode 12 promo: Torres’ undercover risk

NCIS season 20 episode 12 is set to arrive on CBS next week, and we have a sense already how intense things are going to be.

Tonight’s episode contained a few serious moments, but we’d say it was one of the more lighthearted ones we’ve had a chance to see. Moving forward the danger could very much accelerate, and we mean that especially for Nick Torres as he makes a bold decision to go undercover.

So why would he consider doing this? Well, for starters it’s to try and support a fellow agent in need — presumably, none other than Agent Sawyer. These two have had their scuffles in the past, but we actually think that there is a common understanding between them at this point. Also, if anyone is going to go undercover in order to help Sawyer, it makes sense that it’d be Wilmer Valderrama’s character — he is, after all, more experienced in it than anyone else on the team. He did it for years!

Of course, a big part of the excitement here is going to come from watching Torres take on whatever persona he needs in order to get the job done — and also, seeming if there is a way for some other people to help him. Just from the promo alone it’s pretty clear that Parker is worried about him. Going undercover is one thing; finding a way to get back out is another given that it can be as dicey a situation as you’re going to come across.

Could this episode give us some sort of update as to Torres’ personal life? We’d love that, given that we haven’t exactly had much of one as of late.

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 12 on CBS next week?

