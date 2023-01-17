The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey talks desire for more

At this point, it feels pretty darn clear that there’s a good chance we will see The Last of Us season 2 on HBO down the road. Why wouldn’t we? We are talking here about a series that already feels like a big-time success, and it’s only been one episode! The bar was set high thanks to the source material, but it still feels like the show is living up to it at this given moment in time.

So while there’s no guarantee that the network will confirm something in the immediate future, one thing is clear: The cast and producers want to do more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking as a part of a new feature interview with Elle, Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) made it clear that she’s not even thinking at all about an end to the series at the moment:

“There’s no limits for me … They can do as many games as they like, as many series as they like, and I’ll be here, flying back out to Canada.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Craig Mazin expressed plenty of hope, as well, that they can keep things going for at least a little while:

“It’s not like the series is meant to go on forever … That’s not what we are. But to get to the end of the story in the time that we need to take to get to the proper end would be awesome. If I got to work on a set with Bella Ramsey every day for the rest of my life, I’d be thrilled.”

Of course, we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of fantastic moments on the show moving forward — but we’re prepared for some devastating ones, as well. That’s just the nature of the beast with this particular world where there is so much death and destruction around every corner.

Related – Take a look at more insight on The Last of Us, including a trailer for what will be coming up down the road

Do you think there is a good chance that The Last of Us season 2 will happen down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, of course stay tuned for even more updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







