Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Still summer?

Should we still have hopes that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to premiere at some point over the summer? Make no mistake, this is absolutely what we want! It just makes sense for the murder-mystery show to come on around this point, and at a time when viewers can really sink their teeth into the end product.

Of course, we should note that Hulu still has plenty of time to make whatever decision that they want — after all, they haven’t announced anything! Yet, we do still think we can make our case for what they really should do in the end here…

To date, every single season of this show has aired in the summer, and we don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. Yet, we do tend to think that we probably won’t see Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez back as early in the year. Late June feels like a pipe dream given the amount of time it takes to film and edit the show; we’d still love it, but we tend to think that July or early August is the most likely scenario here this time around.

Will this season be worthwhile? We absolutely think so. Just remember what was set up at the end of season 2! We’re going to have a super-memorable arc featuring Paul Rudd at the center of it as murder victim Ben, and that’s without noting whatever we’re going to see going on in Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s lives. Because of the year-long time jump, there is creative freedom to explore new things that wasn’t necessarily there in season 2. (After all, there was no real time jump at all there.)

