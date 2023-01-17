The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 13 spoilers: A first date

As you prepare yourselves to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 13 on ABC next week, we hope you’re set for some great stuff from top to bottom.

For starters, “The Remora” is going to have some romance — or at least, an attempt at romance. Brendon and Antoinette are going to begin this episode with a certain expectation of their first date, only for things to go completely haywire after the fact. how do you make the most of that opportunity — and can you? Romance and family seem to be key themes for this hour in general, and we suppose these are very important things to remember when you are in the midst of some pretty high-octane cases otherwise.

If you want to get some other news on what’s to come, just take a look at the full synopsis below:

“The Remora” – When Brendon and Antoinette’s first date becomes an undercover operation, they embrace their new roles and make the most of the adventure. Meanwhile, Simone and Laura help Carter boost his dating game, and Simone’s daughter makes a surprise visit with her new boyfriend on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, JAN. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

From an ABC point of view, one of the things we’re sure they are actively monitoring already is how the show continues to perform in its new, earlier timeslot / better lead-in. While the numbers slipped last week versus the first episode of 2023 (which was a crossover), it does feel to us like there’s still a lot to look forward to and a decent chance of a season 2. If you love Feds, keep watching live or on Hulu after the fact. It’s the best way to ensure we get more!

