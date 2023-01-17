The Boys season 4 spoilers: Will Giancarlo Esposito return?

As you prepare to see The Boys season 4 arrive on Prime Video, why not take a minute to talk the potential return of a fan favorite?

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock when we say that Giancarlo Esposito is awesome in just about everything. There is a real weight that he brings to all of his projects, and here, we of course think that Stan Edgar is essential to the story. He may no longer be in charge of Vought thanks to Homelander and Victoria Neuman, but absolutely he could still have a role to play! Doesn’t he still have at least some influence?

Speaking to TVLine recently, Esposito himself made it clear that he’d be more than happy to come back — though he stopped short of saying it was 100% a go:

“I find The Boys to be a very creepy, interesting, edgy, and sick show — in the best way possible. It’s genius. And… I won’t string it out any more: I think there is a great chance.”

Of course, we tend to imagine that one of the biggest challenges with getting Giancarlo back is his schedule, given that he always tends to have a million things going on. He tends to be one of those actors who tends to love being busy, and he also is probably at the height of his career right now in between this show, The Mandalorian, and of course playing Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Remember that season 4, more than likely, is going to air in either late 2023 or early 2024 — we tend to think more the latter.

Do you want to see an appearance from Giancarlo Esposito over the course of The Boys season 4?

Is there any one story you want to see in particular? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

