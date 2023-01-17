Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 11?

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? After getting new installments the past couple of weeks, are we going to see that trend continues?

At this point, it probably goes without saying that we’d love to have more installments on the air and soon. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that it is going to happen. We could be left waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up next — in particular, we could be waiting until Tuesday, January 24. “Someone She Knew” is the name for this particular installment, and we’re happy to dive more into it now!

Below, you can check out the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis with other insight all about what could be coming up down the road:

“Someone She Knew” – The Fly Team races to find a kidnapped American teen in Austria as the clock ticks on Forrester’s reassignment, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What does all of this mean when it comes to Forrester’s future with the team? That is clearly the big question that we’re left to wonder as we move forward here. This is the sort of franchise that has thrown a number of twists and turns at us in the past, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that happens again here.

As for beyond this episode…

Let’s just say that there could be some more good stuff coming, but there will be yet another hiatus thrown in there first. The plan is for the franchise to be off on January 31 and from there, new episodes will resume again on February 7. This is sweeps, which is a pretty darn important time for all networks. We’re pretty darn confident you’ll have a lot to look forward to there from top to bottom with all three shows.

Related – Take a look at some further information when it comes to FBI: International right away

What are you most excited to see when it comes to FBI: International season 2 episode 11 on CBS?

Beyond just this, what do you most want to see through the rest of the year? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







