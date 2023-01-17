Is FBI new tonight on CBS? More on season 5 episode 12

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you’re eager to get an answer to that question or a look at what’s ahead, we are more than happy to help!

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with a dose of bad news: You’re going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up. There is no new episode tonight, and the plan instead is to bring it back on Tuesday, January 24. (The same goes for the rest of the franchise.)

Want to get some other insight right now on what’s coming? Then check out the season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Breakdown” – After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target. Also, Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when the high-pressure case coincides with Tyler’s latest health scare, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Looking beyond this episode…

There is still a lot to look forward to here! We know that there are a lot of episodes to come over the course of the next couple of months, especially when we get into the key February sweeps period. Even if we know that this show is officially set to come back for another season, you do want to make it as successful as possible in the process. This is why it is so important to stay invested in the characters — especially someone like Jubal, who brings so much heart to his cases and has also gone through so much over the years.

