The Mandalorian season 3: Disney+ releases new poster!

For those who aren’t quite aware, we’re about to get a publicity blitz all about The Mandalorian season 3 — and it is easy to be excited!

Later tonight, you are going to see a first look for the Pedro Pascal series during the ESPN – Monday Night Football broadcast. For now, we have a new poster that reminds us of one thing above all else: The impending adventures featuring Din Djarin and Grogu, who you may affectionately call Baby Yoda.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new poster featuring the show’s two main characters. There aren’t too many story giveaways in here, beyond just a reminder that there’s a lot more action ahead. What else do you really need to know?

Beyond the trailer and the poster, we tend to think that there’s a LOT of other good stuff that you should keep your eyes peeled for. Given that this is one of the biggest shows that Disney+ has, we imagine you’re going to see a TON of promotion over the weeks ahead. Think video clips, cast interviews, and a whole lot more. Season 3 is going to introduce a new chapter in Din Djarin’s life, one where he faces more of the challenges associated with being a Mandalorian — it’s less about bringing Grogu from point A to point B.

What about news on a season 4?

We’d also say to keep your eyes peeled for that over the course of the next few months! We anticipate that the show could be coming back for a whole lot more, especially since there have been quotes from Jon Favreau and others talking about the story already being mapped out.

Is there any one thing you most want to see on The Mandalorian season 3 right now?

