The Resident season 7: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect to see The Resident season 7 renewed over at Fox? Or, is this the end of the road?

At the moment, we do tend to think that everything with the medical drama is up in the air, as frustrating as that may be. At this point, it’s pretty clear that Fox has different priorities than it once did here. This is the shortest season that we’ve seen since the early days, and we could be in a situation here where we’re stuck waiting for months to see what they decide. They are under no obligation at the moment to announce anything when it comes to the future until May, even though they may choose to say something sooner. The biggest thing that we hope is that this isn’t another situation like what we got with Monarch, where the show was canceled one day after the finale aired.

What The Resident clearly has going for it right now is a dedicated audience, plus it is a genre that tends to have a lot of retention and staying power. We do think that there are a lot of different things that have to be weighed behind the scenes now, whether it be the budget, the cast, filming, and of course where to put another season on the schedule.

Provided that this show does get renewed for another season, the earliest that we imagine you’ll see it is at some point in the fall — though that could very well change. Even if we learn whether or not the show is renewed before May, we could be waiting that long to get some sort of schedule reveal. Granted, if the show is coming back, we don’t think anyone will mind that much at all.

