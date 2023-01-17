When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Why no reveal?

Over this past weekend, we had hoped that a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date would be released alongside The Way Home. After all, it made a good bit of sense! Why wouldn’t the Hallmark Channel want to use one show to promote the other?

Well, despite our best hopes, a reveal did not happen, and the future of season 10 remains out there in the larger TV ether. Sure, we know that another season is coming, and you don’t have to worry about that in the grand scheme of things. Filming concluded last fall and as we write this, we tend to think that episodes are being edited and prepared for whatever the future may be — regardless of how long a wait they are all facing.

Just because there was no announcement last night doesn’t mean we’ll be waiting in the lurch forever; yet, this was another reminder that we’re going to need further insight soon! Our hope is that at some point, a little more insight is going to trickle in and we’ll be able to learn either a start date or a reasonably approximate one. We’d personally love to see the series back in late March or early April, and that makes sense in terms of the schedule! We just have to wait and see whether or not the folks at Hallmark agree. If they do, we should learn about a premiere date soon! If not, it could be a little while still. We just tend to think there was no reveal during The Way Home because Hallmark was not ready to announce something.

No matter when season 10 starts, we anticipate that a big part of the story is going to be all about characters preparing for the future. After all, Elizabeth and Lucas are engaged! Beyond that, we know that Rosemary and Lee are expecting — whether or not we see the baby born depends on how the show plays with chronology.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the subject of When Calls the Heart!

Is there anything that you especially want to see on When Calls the Heart season 10 moving forward?

Were you shocked there was no premiere date reveal on Sunday? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







