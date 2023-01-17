Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7: Garcia’s confession

Want to know a little bit more about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7 and what’s going to be coming up next?

First things first, here’s a reminder that this particular episode is coming on Thursday, and there is no long hiatus here like what we just went through. Over the course of this one, we tend to think that the folks at the BAU are going to close in on Sicarius. Why knows? They may be able to get at least some answers, though we’re not so sure they’ll get all of them about his identity as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

Here is what we can at least tell you for now: There will be at least a couple of big moments for one Penelope Garcia in the aftermath of her kissing Tyler Green. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Kirsten Vangsness’ character IS going to tell someone what happened on Thursday’s new episode, and let’s just say they will have a big reaction!

Should this be a surprise? Hardly, given that Green is one of the most complicated people that Penelope could be getting involved with. Just remember for a moment how tied up he is in the Sicarius case and how clean the BAU needs to make their presentation here.

Granted, we recognize that a part of how we feel right now may just stem from our overall frustration on the Garcia story in general. We’re just a little bit bitter that there is no romance with Luke going on, largely because that was set up so well at the end of the original series. Now, it’s basically evaporated into thin air.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on the subject of Criminal Minds: Evolution

What do you want to see for Garcia moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7?

Who do you think she is going to tell? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







