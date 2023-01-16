Outlander season 7 premiere date: When to expect news

Technically, we realize that Starz has teased us already when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date. After all, they have indicated the show is coming back in the summer!

Of course, we do know that it would be nice to get a little more when it comes to specifics and with that in mind, why not have a larger discussion as to when that could end up happening? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there are some dates that you should have on your calendar!

Given that the best indicator of the future is often the past, let’s start things off with what we have seen so far. The sixth season of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series was announced all the way back in late November, and that was for a show airing in early March. Basically, we got news a solid three and a half months in advance as to what the future was going to be. We have a hard time thinking now that we’re on the cusp of seeing anything different! If the show comes back in July, for example, that means that we could get a date revealed in mid-March — that’s the sort of time-frame that makes a whole lot of sense. It gives Starz plenty of time to slowly roll out various things in advance, whether it be a teaser, a trailer, some key art, or some promotional photos. It also gives the cast and producers more time to work on season 7 behind the scenes. By the time the show premieres, they’ll easily be done on-set and be able to take part in a promotional tour.

Of course, if Outlander returns in late June, maybe the announcement gets pushed up a little later — just don’t expect a reveal over the next several weeks. If Starz was already set to reveal something on this subject, they had a perfect opportunity to do that over the holiday season. In the end, they chose not to.

