Cobra Kai season 6 renewal: What could be done in advance?

As so many of you are likely well aware at this point, we are very much collectively waiting for a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal at Netflix. More than four months have passed since the season 5 premiere, and we have officially hit the point now where it makes no sense that we’re left waiting still for additional news.

So what in the world is going on here? We at least want to think that things are still in the works behind the scenes, and that everything is being planned out. A renewal feels inevitable, and technically, there are some things that could be done in anticipation of it.

It goes without saying that obviously the cast and crew won’t start filming new episodes until a deal is locked in. Yet, this may not stop the writers from looking ahead! Some shows start a writers’ room early in anticipation of a renewal, whereas others at the very least staff things out and prepare. We started to see this with Wednesday, another popular show at Netflix, leading up to it coming back for more. It’s at least possible that Cobra Kai could be venturing in this direction. At the very least, we’re sure that the showrunners have a reasonable idea as to where things are going — it’s felt like there has been a good plan for a while.

One other thing that may be done before a renewal is, of course, locking in the cast and scheduling some approximate production dates. This has to be set up in order to ensure that everyone can go full-steam ahead and there are no conflicts. We’ve said this before, and we still wonder if it is possible: Are we going to see a two-season renewal and from there, a good batch of 20 or so episodes filmed back to back? We wouldn’t be shocked, especially if it does turn out that season 7 is the final season.

We tend to think that a renewal will be coming at some point in the next month or two; if it doesn’t, we’ll start to be concerned about whether or not early 2024 is starting to feel like an unrealistic window for the show!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai, including other details on what lies ahead

Do you think we’re going to see news on Cobra Kai season 6 very soon?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







