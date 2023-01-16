The Blacklist season 10: Another new Wujing update!

Trying to get news on The Blacklist season 10 has been quite a struggle — and largely due to a lack of major announcements.

For whatever reason, the folks over at NBC are not giving a lot away in terms of what’s coming up next. We’ve yet to see any key art, official photos, or other insight of the story to come. It still remains to be seen, as well, whether or not season 10 is going to be the final one.

What we can at least tell you is that the potential Big Bad of the season in Wujing has a lot of good stuff ahead! In a new post on his Instagram Stories, actor Chin Han posted a pretty clear reminder that he has a pretty big role in what’s coming up next. We know that he’s filmed far more than just a one-episode return following his cameo at the end of season 9, and we tend to believe pretty strongly that he’s going to be a more than capable villain. After all, just think of what he’s capable of! Clearly, he will want revenge on Reddington for everything that happened in season 1, and we also know that he’s capable of running an organization. He’s somewhat a deep cut to the early days of the show, but we hope he’s every bit the threat that we’d want him to be.

(We should note that it’s possible this is an old set picture, but we like to think he’s still filming as we speak.)

Remember that the new season is going to air starting on Sunday, February 26 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we tend to think that at some point soon, we will get a little bit more insight all about it. It may not be NBC’s top priority when it comes to their midseason lineup, but they shouldn’t want to ignore it altogether.

What do you want to see when it comes to Wujing moving into The Blacklist season 10 on NBC?

