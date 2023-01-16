The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Joel, Ellie’s future

As we prepare to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 air on HBO next week, what can you expect to see as a result?

Well, for starters, you’ll have a chance to dive further into Joel and Ellie’s journey now that the base parameters have been set. The first episode introduced us to the post-apocalyptic world, the characters, and also the major danger that is going to be out there along the way. This show is only going to get darker from here on out as the two have to figure out exactly who to trust, and that includes each other.

The trailer that we got at the end of the premiere was for the entirety of the season, but we saw a number of familiar faces in there. Remember that the goal of this show is to present part of the world as seen in the video games, but also give us a nice evolution at the same time. It will be more character-focused and a little less action-oriented, but that is a part of what comes with this medium.

There are eight episodes still coming this season and of course, there’s a lot we expect to see throughout.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 1 episode 2 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

