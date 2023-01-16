1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: When to expect more details

For everyone out there excited to see 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ down the road, rest assured it’s coming! With that being said, the streaming service is feeling no real pressure to hurry things along.

As some of you may have heard at this point, the plan is for the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series to come back on Sunday, February 5. Why the hiatus? It may just be to give the editors and the rest of the post-production team the time time finish the rest of the season. It needed to premiere when it did to capitalize on the success of Yellowstone season 5, but it’s also in need of some TLC to make sure the remainder of it is perfect.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and get to our next all-important question: When are we going to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead? Just as we’re excited to see the episodes, we want to get a few more teases, as well!

We do think that Paramount+ will be interested in eventually giving us some promotional photos and at least an episode title — plus probably a few cast interviews here and there. They’re just going to make us wait for a little while in order to see them. We tend to think that a lot of the buzz is going to surface once we get to the start of February and the show is mere days away from returning. We’ve seen already with past episodes of 1923 that this is not a show that the streaming service hypes up an extreme amount of time in advance. They prefer to take a little bit more of a patient approach.

