Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Under the radar?

There was a time when we didn’t think that we would ever use Squid Game season 2 and the phrase “under the radar” in the same sentence at all. Just think about it — this is one of the biggest shows in Netflix history, it was an awards-show darling, and it has dedicated viewers all over the world.

Yet, at the moment, it feels like everything around the show is actually … quiet. Is that by design, and is that ultimately a good thing? It’s at least something to think about as we move forward here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

First and foremost, let’s note that for Netflix, they don’t really feel the need to push much with Squid Game thanks to everything else they currently have. They found another breakout hit in Wednesday, and they have other big shows coming before the Korean drama returns — take The Witcher, for example, and another chapter of Virgin River. This helps make the wait for more episodes a little bit easier. At the very least, there is more pressure for Netflix to rush things along.

From a fan standpoint, we don’t want to sit here and say that the show has had its pop culture moment in the sun. After all, it could easily dominate once again when season 2 returns! We just think that we’ve reached the point now where there isn’t much more to say about season 1 than what has already been said. With that, we’re all in more or less a holding pattern.

What to anticipate

Season 2 should be in production this year, and once news comes out about that, the community could start to get a little bit more active. Meanwhile, the plan for now could be to bring the series back as early as the middle of 2024. It will, of course, be easier to discuss that once we actually know more about when cameras are going to be rolling.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates on Squid Game and what you can expect to see from here

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







