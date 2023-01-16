NCIS season 20 episode 12 spoilers: The Torres, Sawyer story

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 12 arrive on CBS — want to learn more now?

The first thing that’s worth noting here, of course, is the title of “Big Rig.” Does that mean that some sort of truck is involved? Maybe, but it seems like the crux of the case will be the return of Zane Holtz as Torres’ sometimes-friend / sometimes-rival Dale Sawyer. Holtz and Wilmer Valderrama are friends in real life, so there’s always going to be something worthwhile that comes with bringing him back on the show — especially since you can throw the two into some compelling action sequences.

For a few more details about this story, plus some fun times ahead for McGee, we suggest that you check out the full season 20 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Big Rig” – When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him – disheveled and bloodied – for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down. Also, McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This already feels like one of those episodes we’re going to love — it’s a chance to have a high-intensity case mixed with some personal stuff for some of the main characters. This is often what we love to see from this show, so of course we love that they aren’t doing much to move away from it! Hopefully, this episode also sets a good foundation for what’s coming in November sweeps, as we’re expecting a lot of good stuff when we get around to that.

