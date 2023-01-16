Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 20 episode 11 news

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’re one week removed from the crossover, so are we going to get back to the normal routine?

For everyone out there looking to get more of the flagship show, let’s just say we come bearing some great news! You are going to have a chance to see some familiar faces again at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and with a story that could put none other than Alden Parker front and center. What happens when someone steals his identity, and it is tied in some form to the case? We’re expected to figure that out, and we also anticipate that things are going to get pretty darn messy.

For a few more updates, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Bridges” – Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As excited as we are to learn more about Parker’s past in here, we absolutely are eager to learn a little bit more about the Jimmy – Jessica relationship. Because of what’s been going on with the crossover and some other big stories, they haven’t had all that much of a focus in a little while. Doesn’t it feel like high time for that to change? We certainly tend to think so. This is also your reminder that relationships can be messy at times; just because the two are having some conflict in this episode doesn’t mean that it is doomed to fail by any means.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 11?

Have any big thoughts or predictions? If so, go ahead and share below! After you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

