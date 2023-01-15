The Bachelor spoilers: Another Zach Shallcross ‘introduction’

By the time a given season of The Bachelor starts, we tend to think that the lead doesn’t really matter all that much. Yet, in advance it can be reasonably important. You have to give people a reason to check the show out, and it is infinitely more helpful if they have a certain degree of investment in whoever the leading man is.

This time around, said leading man is Zach Shallcross, and this is where some of the issue begins. We’ve yet to see all that much from him that allows him to stand out from any other lead that we’ve seen over the years, other than him being related to actor Patrick Warburton. He certainly seems like a nice enough guy, but will he alone convince people to watch? This is why we wonder sometimes if ABC would ever consider going back to the “old-school” way of doing the show, one where the lead either had some captivating job, was related to royalty, or had some other gimmick that got people intrigued right away.

For the time being, they’re not doing that and instead, it’s on ABC to allow us to get to know more about Zach as a person.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new version of “this or that,” which allows you to at least get to know Zach a tiny bit better. We still don’t think it’s enough to get people watching, but it’s a start. The more that the show can allow us to get to know the real guy and avoid platitudes heading into the January 23 premiere, the better off this show will likely be as a whole. We just have to see if the folks at ABC are that aware of this…

