Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/15?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? At this point, we’re very much in the thick of 2023 — with that, we want to return to our normal TV routine! That means, at least in this instance, getting to see one of our favorite late-night comedies all over again.

Unfortunately, that is still something that is not going to happen, at least for the time being. Last Week Tonight is still currently on hiatus and for now, the plan does still seem to be to keep you waiting for a good while. So how long are we talking? If we’re meant to look solely at what we’ve seen in the past, there is a good chance that Oliver will be coming back around the middle of February. Leading up to that, of course we’re looking forward to getting a premiere date announcement!

While we could sit here and list off a list of topics that we’d love to see the host cover when the show comes back, there is a certain part of us that recognizes this is somewhat a moot point. This is a show that really does take a lot of the title to heart, and we don’t see it focus on all that much other than what just happened in the past seven days. Most of the current events at present will be glossed over by the time the show does come back. We just miss it in the way that it was nice to get a humorous take on some pretty serious events, and also to learn about some things we wouldn’t be anywhere near as aware of otherwise. The show is pretty unique when it comes to its presentation of a few different subjects.

Now, we just have to make it through the rest of this hiatus, no matter how long that takes.

Is there anything that you especially want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight moving into the new year?

