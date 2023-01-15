The Blacklist season 10: Why no big TCA panel discussion?

We all know that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering on NBC come Sunday, February 26, and of course we’re happy to see it back!

With this being said, we’d be even happier if there was some more news to share on the subject of the future and to date, it’s been all radio silence on that front. The only news of the past several weeks was the announcement that the show will be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern rather than its previous timeslot of 8:00. What makes this even more baffling is, of course, the notion that there are some ways out there that the network could hype the show up further. They’re just choosing not to.

Take, for example, today — NBC is holding their annual TCA Winter Press Tour event as we write this article, and there are panel discussions there for a number of new and returning midseason shows. While the likes of Magnum PI and Grand Crew are being featured, the James Spader drama is not. Meanwhile, there is no key art out there for season 10 and beyond that, no insight as to whether the 22 episodes will be split up or if the show will air moving into the summer.

At some point, we tend to think we’ll get at least some insight before the premiere airs, mostly because it makes no sense not to. However, the lack of news right now serves as another reminder that NBC is not investing much in the show’s present or future. They may just think promo doesn’t matter for a show ten seasons in. Or, this may just be them realizing that most of their money here comes via streaming. We suppose that in a way, we should just be grateful the show is on at all … but that’s not stopping us from wanting something more!

