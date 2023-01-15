The Orville season 4 renewal: Why no news at TCA?

It’s pretty darn clear at this point that we want some news on The Orville season 4 — and we think most of you feel the same. How can you not? We’re talking here about a show that has only grown in popularity with each passing season and even still, it feels grossly underrated and doesn’t get anywhere near the attention or respect that it deserves.

Could some of this change in the near future? We absolutely hope so, but we also recognize that within the world of TV, nothing is guaranteed.

What we can say is that over the past few days, there was a golden opportunity for more news on the future to come out courtesy of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Hulu had a big presence there this weekend and yet, we still didn’t get anything on the future. Suffice it to say, this was very much frustrating. It’s been several months now since season 3 ended, let alone when the first three seasons were made available over on Disney+.

If you remember, we were told a while ago that this was a renewal process that would take a long time, and that is provided that Hulu even decides to bring it back. This is a show that is expensive to make, and has a creator in Seth MacFarlane who is constantly working on a number of different things. The cast needs new contracts, a budget needs to be figured out, and in the end, parent company Disney needs to figure out just how profitable the show can be. This is still a business, even if we hate thinking about it in as cold and direct a manner as this. It’s just a reality of what the situation is now, and arguably what it’s always going to be. Since there was no news at TCA, we tend to think that talks may still be ongoing.

Ultimately, we just hope that there’s some other news that does come out over the course of the next few months. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best!

