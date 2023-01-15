Blue Bloods season 13 ratings: Inching to season 14 renewal?

We know that there is no official Blue Bloods season 14 renewal just yet at CBS, but let’s just go ahead and say this: There’s positive signs that we are moving in that direction.

After all, just check out some of the latest ratings from Friday night. Season 13 episode 10 ended up generating almost 6 million live viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, almost perfectly in line with its season averages so far. It’s also worth noting that so far, this season is only down less than 2% in total viewers from season 12. That is remarkable retention for a show in an era where so many viewers either have a DVR or a ton of streaming services that they can use in order to watch content whenever they want.

What we’re really reminded of here with Blue Bloods is primarily that it’s going to be hard for CBS to ever make a case for canceling it. If this show ends, it’s probably going to be because the cast and crew want to stop making it. How can we anticipate anything else garnering the same consistent ratings as this, week in and week out? It has been the most-watched show on Fridays the vast majority of weeks for a huge chunk of its run, and that’s without even noting its performance after the fact. It is as stable and reliable a performer for this network as you are ever going to see.

Despite all of this good news, though, we’re still not expecting some renewal news to come out in the immediate future. The more likely situation here is that we’ll hear something more about this when we get around to the spring. There is a process that the network tends to take with a lot of this!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news regarding Blue Bloods, including what else could be coming up next

What do you think about the latest batch of Blue Bloods season 13 ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







