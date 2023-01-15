Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7: After that kiss…

As so many of you may be aware at this point, you’re going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7 stream this Thursday. Across the board, we tend to think it is going to be an eventful hour! The team is starting to piece together some hints on Sicarius and at the same time, there are relationships that need to be addressed.

Of course, one of the big ones is between Tara Lewis and her girlfriend Rebecca, but we tend to think it’s going to take some time to get closure there. Meanwhile, the newest one revolves around Penelope Garcia and Tyler Green! What will that kiss mean?

Well, for starters, we know that it could create a particularly messy situation given Tyler’s status as an important witness. Garcia is being a little messy here and while we understand the idea of pursuing joy, there are consequences that could prove seismic. Will she clue in the BAU about what happened and if so, what happens from there?

Of course, we also wonder what this could mean when it comes to the future of Garcia and Luke, but we’re also getting a little ahead of ourselves if we are going to dive too heavily into that at the moment. Obviously, there will be other chances to get a little more into this as time goes on.

Given that this version of Criminal Minds is so much more serialized than anything that we’ve seen from the franchise before, don’t be surprised if the show makes us wait a good while in order to get some payoff. There are still four episodes remaining!

What do you think is coming up for Garcia moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7?

