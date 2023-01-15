Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS with NCIS: Los Angeles?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After a long hiatus, are you going to see the Queen Latifah series finally come back on the air?

We don’t want to beat around the bush here: We wish we had some good news to share with all of you! Unfortunately, it looks like the break is going to continue for at least a little while longer. The plan remains for the show to come back with new episodes on February 19.

So why in the world is CBS opting to do this? When it comes to the past couple of weeks, we’ll just remind you that The Equalizer does fewer episodes a season that its timeslot companions, including NCIS: Los Angeles. Meanwhile, all three shows are off the air next week and on January 29 is the AFC Championship Game. With all of the sporting events plus the Grammys on February 5, it’s a little bit easier to understand why the wait is going to be so long.

The silver lining? When you do end up seeing The Equalizer finally back, you’re going to get a lot of new episodes without interruption. For some of you, maybe that will help compensate for the long break!

As for NCIS: Los Angeles…

You will see a new installment tonight, the first following the three-hour crossover event. If you want to get some more information all about that, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

“Best Seller” – When Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past, the NCIS team must find out who is after him, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Related – Go ahead and get other news regarding The Equalizer, including more details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 when it finally returns?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







