NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 11: ‘Best Seller’ teases!

Tomorrow night on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 11, you should prepare yourself in advance for a story titled “Best Seller.” There’s a lot to get into here, so why not start with the name?

A big part of this upcoming storyline is going to revolve on a rescue mission, one where you see at the center of it Tom Olsen, a longtime friend of Sam’s who happens to also be a popular author. There could be a little bit of fun and some book-related puns in here, but be prepared for some action, as well! This is NCIS: LA that we’re dealing with at the end of the day here.

One other thing we’d say to anticipate in this episode? Not much in the way of Sam and Callen. While LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell could turn up in here at some point, a lot of this episode was probably filmed concurrently with the three-part crossover. That means the show will rely more heavily on characters like Kilbride, Kensi, and Fatima, who were not featured throughout the entire crossover event. (It’s also important to remember that Sam and Callen could still be undercover, based on how the last non-crossover episode concluded. There are a lot of confusing things when it comes to canon right now, since the crossover was originally meant to be set before last Sunday’s episode.)

Just based on some of the sneak peeks alone for this episode (watch here), there’s a good chance that the focus will also be put on some guest stars! You’re going to see in here a lot of Bill Goldberg as Lance Hamilton, which certainly isn’t a bad thing for people who love action-packed stories. One of the things that this show has long done a good job of is making sure that they have a deep bench of familiar faces who could pop up here and there; that could be a big part of what you see tomorrow night.

