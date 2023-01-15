Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: How much longer?

For those of you who are eager to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on the Paramount Network, let’s hope you’re patient…

As some of you may know already, there is not even a precise premiere date for the show’s return as of yet. We hope that there will be something more announced in the months to come, but it’s not going to be in the immediate future.

This is where we come in here with a reminder that at the time of this writing, the Kevin Costner series has not even returned to production on the next batch of episodes! That is going to happen soon, but it is going to take months to get these six installments in the can. From there, they have to be edited; sure, the final episodes of the season can be finished while the earlier ones air, but they still need to be in pretty good shape before the show comes back at all.

So how far away are we, realistically?

If we were to give a rough estimate, five months seems like a solid bare minimum. We have 1923 to tide us over, and we’re sure that there will be a few other teases that are passed along here and there. Also, we could learn a good bit more about 6666, as well. With Jimmy returning in episode 8, the next batch could serve as an opportunity to show us the rest of that ranch. There are plans for a spin-off show to come up at some point in the future, and we wonder if that could help fill the void between season 5 of the flagship show and a potential season 6. That hasn’t been renewed as of yet, but it does feel like a foregone conclusion.

How much longer do you think we’ll be waiting to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on the Paramount Network?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

