Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that the show was just on hiatus; is that trend going to continue?

Well, unfortunately we’ve got some bad news within this article, and it’s also news that goes far beyond what we’re going to be seeing over the next few hours alone…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

So where should we start? Well, the most natural place is making it clear that the series will be off the air for the next few months! It’s not going to be around tonight and beyond just that, you should not expect to see it until some point in the summer. The rest of the season hasn’t even been filmed yet!

The good news … if there is any

We do think that production is going to resume soon on the remaining six episodes of season 5, and we hope that there are a few teases that are present here and there. We already know just how dramatic and messy things are going to become, which shouldn’t come as a shock given what these characters were saying back in episode 8. Jamie may be out to have his own family killed, and John and Beth could be looking to do the same to him.

To help tide you over to the return of Yellowstone, here are some other reminders from within the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. 1923 is going to be back on the air when we get around to February 5, and we also know that Mayor of Kingstown is kicking off this week. Sure, it’s an entirely separate show, but some of that same DNA is there thematically.

Hopefully, before we get to the summer we’re also going to have a chance to get a formal season 6 renewal. At this point, we certainly don’t think the folks at the network have to wait forever to give us some more news on that subject! Why in the world would they, unless negotiations take far longer than expected?

Related – Check out some other great news right now when it comes to Yellowstone

When do you think we’re going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on Paramount Network?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







