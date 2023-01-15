Succession season 4 premiere date: Final The Last of Us odds

In just a matter of hours you’re going to see The Last of Us officially premiere on HBO. So what will that mean for a Succession season 4 premiere date?

For those who haven’t been reading the site for the past several weeks, we’ve pondered for a while that the network could use the premiere of the video-game adaptation to announce something more on the upcoming season. After all, it makes some sense given that we saw a Succession tease already at the end of House of the Dragon. In general, HBO is a network that has no real issue using one show in order to promote some others; they often think it’s to great benefit!

So what are the chances that HBO actually goes through this cross-promotion here? We don’t want to be overly optimistic, but we’d say there’s around a 40-45% chance we learn something more tonight. The only reason we may not is because it’s possible that the upcoming The White House Plumbers airs before Succession and they decide to push it instead. One way or another, we’re almost certain that they will use the thirty seconds or so before The Last of Us to push something that they have coming up down the road; after all, they would be rather silly not to! The ratings for this show could be so big that it would be a wasted opportunity to not take advantage…

Regardless of if we get a teaser for the Brian Cox drama tonight, go ahead and remember this: The plan remains for season 4 to premiere at some point this spring. It will revolve heavily around what happens after Kendall, Shiv, and Roman are stuck on the outside looking in at Waystar Royco. Tom, meanwhile, is emerging as Logan’s new right-hand man as he pursues a deal with Lukas Matsson.

