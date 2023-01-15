Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: The best-case scenario?

Earlier this week, you may have heard the news that Mayans MC season 5 is going to be the final one to air on FX. From this vantage point, we’re still processing it. While we expected that we were closer to the end at this point than the beginning, we still wanted to think there could be at least a season 6 down the road.

So as we look forward to the future now, we do so through the lens of knowing the end is here. That does make the air date for the final episodes all the more meaningful. For now, it does not appear as though you’ll be seeing it until at least late April — the cable network has already announced a number of dates leading up to that point, so it would be strange to suddenly have the show on before that.

Personally, we wouldn’t be surprised at this point if we are going to see the show back on the air shortly after the conclusion of Snowfall. That way, the network can prioritize one final season at a time, and it would also give the team at Mayans MC a chance to really perfect the end of the story. For now, we tend to think that the best-case scenario for the remaining episodes could be May. That’s not substantially later than when season 4 premiered, and that would also give the show a good chance to air straight into the summer. That also would allow the network plenty of time to set the table for what lies ahead.

We recognize fully at this point that there are a TON of different ways the remaining episodes could be promoted and yet, the most important thing here may just be focusing on EZ, Angel, and Felipe. These three could make up the core of the potential carnage to come and the more we see and hear from them, the more excited and nervous we’ll be for whatever is coming up next. This final season could be a bloodbath; since when has anything in the Sons of Anarchy universe been altogether pleasant?

