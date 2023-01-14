Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: The likely months?

As we look towards a potential Tulsa King season 2 premiere date on Paramount+, obviously it’s fair to have a lot of questions right now! Also, it’s equally fair to be frustrated that we are still so FAR away from a lot of other details coming out. After all, the finale was less than a week ago!

Do we think that the streaming service is already thinking about when they would like to have the show back? Sure, but they also realize that they can’t circle anything with permanent market. Nothing has been said publicly about when filming will kick off for the Sylvester Stallone series, and that is going to be a huge component in determining the long-term future.

Personally, we do think the aforementioned streaming service would like to have Tulsa King back either at the end of this year or early 2024, and that is going to inform some of what we have to say within. Below, we have the three months that make the most sense for the show, at least at this present moment in time.

December 2023 – This is the best-case scenario where production starts fairly soon and goes swimmingly. Because this isn’t a show that has a ton of visual effects, it can probably pull off a slightly shorter hiatus in a way that a few other shows cannot.

January 2024 – If Paramount+ does not want to start it off before the holiday season for whatever reason, this could be a good option. It’s always helpful to start off the year with some great content and thanks to a successful season 1, Tulsa King has some momentum now.

February 2024 – If production takes a little bit longer to get going for whatever reason, this is certainly another big thing to consider. We don’t think they’d start it off the week before or during the Super Bowl but after the fact? This makes some sense.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Tulsa King, including more on the season 1 finale

When do you think we are going to see Tulsa King season 2 premiere over at Paramount+?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







