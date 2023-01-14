The Resident season 6 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Gigi’s birthday

In just a matter of a few short days you’re going to be seeing The Resident season 6 episode 13 arrive over on Fox. Want to learn more?

Well, we’re gearing up here for an installment titled “All Hands on Deck” that absolutely is going to prove important. What else would you expect when you’ve got Gigi’s birthday, a heart transplant, and the Governor at the center of a major story? Even though this season is only 13 episodes, we’ve got a pretty good feeling that the writers are going to pull out all the stops and make this into one of the biggest installments we’ve seen so far.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the season 6 episode 13 synopsis:

Conrad is pulled away from celebrating Gigi’s 6th birthday when Sammie comes into Chastian with a 104-degree fever, and Kit must call in a favor for treatment. Meanwhile, a heart arrives for Governor Betz’s transplant surgery in the all-new “All Hands On Deck” season finale episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-613) (TV-14 L, V).

What could the cliffhanger be?

We’re assuming that there will be something, mostly because the writers have to want a season 7 renewal courtesy of Fox. We’re not sure if anything mentioned in the synopsis feels like it’d serve as the right ending to the season, so don’t be shocked if we get something out of left field. We could see it being tied to Conrad and Billie in some way, mostly because this is such a new relationship and they are still working to figure some of this out.

