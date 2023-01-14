The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Two specific windows

If you are like us, you’re curious already for The Witcher season 3 premiere date for a pretty wide array of reasons. Take, for starters, the simple excitement to get back into this world again. Beyond that, though, there is the fact that Henry Cavill is leaving at the end of the season. We’re not sure that this will ever be a situation that we have clarity on so for now, we’re preparing to eternally be scratching our heads and wondering what happened there.

It would be nice for Netflix to at least narrow down the season 3 premiere window — that’s a subject we’ve spoken about here and there in the past! While we wait for them to (potentially) do something like this, we thought it’d be useful to do some of that ourselves. After all, there are two specific summer windows that make a ton of sense for us, at least based on the information we have.

Late June – Will season 3 be ready in time? That’s the only mystery but otherwise, it feels like this would be the perfect time period to start off the show. Just think about the various reasons why the streaming service would want to go with this! For starters, it would allow them to still be in that “summer” window they advertised, and it allows them to get the content out there sooner rather than later. It also may help people forget a little bit about The Witcher: Blood Origin, which was definitely underwhelming to say the least.

Late July – Why not early July? In theory, it’s possible that this would be the window for the new season of Virgin River, and we’re not altogether sure that these shows would air all that close to each other. This allows Netflix to promote the two individually, which could give each one a fantastic chance to shine.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to The Witcher, including other details on what lies ahead

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to The Witcher season 3 at Netflix?

What do you think would be the best launch window for the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







