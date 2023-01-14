1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Paramount+ schedule

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world to want a 1923 season 1 episode 5 return date at Paramount+, let alone more on the future. Why wouldn’t you? This is one of the most-important series at the streaming service, and that’s without even mentioning the need for this show to fill the void for longtime fans of Yellowstone. We already know, after all, that the Kevin Costner series is not going to be back until this fall.

Now, here is where we remind you that you won’t be seeing Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren back for a little while, either … but there is a certain method to the madness.

The first thing to point out is that 1923 is on hiatus largely because of the need for the producers to edit together the rest of the season. They could have waited to premiere the show for a while and not have a hiatus in the middle, but it was important to have 1923 around at the same time as Yellowstone proper. After all, that helped it to get off to a great start in the ratings and garner a ton of attention!

When the series returns on February 5, the idea could be to have one episode a week until the finale on February 26. Of course, we should note that nothing is fully confirmed and still could be subject to change. It would be somewhat of a surprise if there is an episode airing on February 12 a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday; however, there may also be a realization here that it doesn’t quite matter since 1923 will be available throughout the day and everyone can watch early.

There is a season 2 coming down the road so even if this eight-episode story is a little bit short, you can rest easy knowing there is more to come.

