AGT: All-Stars episode 3 lineup: Avery Dixon, other acts return!

AGT: All-Stars episode 3 is going to be airing on NBC this Monday — do you want to go ahead and learn more about who is set to perform?

One thing we should point out entering this episode is that of course, there’s going to be another Golden Buzzer … but this may also be one of the strangest lineups that we have all season. We can’t sit here and say that we’re 100% confident in any of the following acts going forward.

Mike E. Winfield – A very recent comedian. Remember that Howie Mandel offered for him to come open for him! He’s probably the most likely person to move on, but we wouldn’t say that even this is guaranteed!

Avery Dixon – Not long ago, he got a Golden Buzzer on AGT for his saxophone playing. He is extremely talented and just on the basis of that alone, you have to consider him a threat to move on!

Peter Antoniou – A fantastic mentalist from AGT seasons past — will he be able to stand out from the other people in the magic category?

Viviana Rossi – We can really ask the same thing with Viviana, given that there have been some pretty awesome aerial acts we’ve had a chance to see on the show already.

Dustin’s Dojo – It is both random and totally hilarious that this karate-comedy act is back after almost a decade. Did you know they are the very first Golden Buzzer act ever?

Bir Khalsa – One of the most dangerous acts ever in this franchise. Remember that this involves melons, hammers, and someone almost getting smashed to bits.

Captain Ruin – Another dangerous act, with this one having appeared over on Australia’s Got Talent in the past.

Dance Town Family – We’re actually going back a couple of years to this group, who really were hindered by having to perform remotely during the global health crisis.

Keren Montero – A former winner of Dominicana’s Got Talent, and surprisingly the only real singer we’re getting in this episode.

Keiichi Iwaskai – Finally, we have another magic act, with this previously being a star on Britain’s Got Talent.

