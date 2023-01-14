The Flash season 9: See Stephen Amell back as Oliver Queen!

There is without a doubt a lot of awesome stuff coming on The Flash season 9, but we personally have the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen high on the list. All things considered, it’s pretty impossible not to!

Let’s just take a minute to consider things here, shall we? We are talking about one of the most iconic superhero stars of all time, and really the guy who got the Arrowverse going in the first place. Even though Amell has moved on to do another show in Heels on Starz, it’s been clear for a while that schedule permitting, he was going to find a way to be back on this show.

Now, we have a chance to see the actor back in action alongside some old favorites! If you head over to the link here, you can see a new photo from David Ramsey’s Instagram featuring the actor behind John Diggle alongside Amell, Grant Gustin, and fellow returning star Keiynan Lonsdale. This is a pretty great reminder that within everything that is going on in the present during season 9, we’re going to see a good bit of nostalgia baked in to the story as well. We know that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is going to have some sort of role, as well, in the final season, and there are most likely going to be a few other familiar faces who turn up at some point. We’d love some sort of Legends of Tomorrow callback, especially with the way in which that show wrapped up.

As the recently-released key art above gives away, you are going to see final episodes of The Flash starting on Wednesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Before too long we should at least have a synopsis or two for what is coming up next. After all, the earlier we learn stuff, the happier we’re going to be in the end here!

What do you want to see from Stephen Amell’s appearance on The Flash season 9?

Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

