Outlander season 7 premiere date: Will it air into 2024?

We know that Outlander season 7 will be premiering on Starz at some point this summer, but there are questions that exist beyond that. Take, for starters, just how long we’re going to be waiting until we see the end of this 16-episode chapter of the story.

While the network has not revealed one way or another if we’re going to get a split-season here, it is fair likely that is coming. It’d be unusual for the network to air the whole batch without a big hiatus in the middle. With that in mind, the question comes down to how long they want that midseason Droughtlander could be, and what sort of expectations we should have for the schedule.

Based on how a lot of shows tend to handle split seasons, we’d advise you now to prepare for the second batch of season 7 to air in early 2024. With a lot of shows that air in such a manner, you get a summer and winter half. Would it be frustrating to wait that long? Sure, but it allows Starz to have some more content while they prepare everyone for what lies ahead. Remember that there is no guarantee of a season 8 as of yet, and there is also the Blood of My Blood prequel series. For the time being, there’s a lot of big stuff that the network has to think about, but neither one of these will be coming anytime soon. Splitting up the seventh season gives them more flexibility and helps to prevent a longer drought later.

Just remember now that technically, season 7 is not even done filming yet! This has been an enormous marathon for the whole cast and crew, and we certainly know that it hasn’t always been easy. Remember the sort of long hours that go into shooting on locations, plus capturing the authentic feel of life in the 18th century!

